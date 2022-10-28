| Angry Former Cricketers Slam Team Pakistan For Their Poor Performance In T20 World Cup

Angry former cricketers slam team Pakistan for their poor performance in T20 World Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:36 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam celebrates his team's victory.

Hyderabad: Pakistan, one of the tournament favorites, suffered a major upset in the ongoing T20 world cup as they lost the match to Zimbabwe in their second game of the tournament. Pakistan played a close thriller, but in the end, they fell short by just 1 run.

The Men in Green were expected to chase the target with ease, but an inspired Zimbabwe denied Pakistan their first points by putting up a brilliant display of bowling and fielding.

Fans and former cricketers from all over the world were left disappointed after the performance of Pakistan’s team in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Let’s take a look at how former cricketers reacted to the disappointing performance of the team.

Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. pic.twitter.com/plLZ11Qx0Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

What a shocker 😱 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 27, 2022

Is team k liye koi mojza nahi hona chahiye k dobara semi finals main ajaye sharam ani chahiye in logon ko world cup khailnay ja rahe hain sirf 2 player's par😡😡 — Tanveer Says (@ImTanveerA) October 27, 2022

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

Pakistan’s qualification to the semi-finals now depends on other team results in the remaining Super 12 matches.

Meanwhile, the President of Zimbabwe — Emmerson Mnangagwa — congratulated the team on their stunning victory.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

After their memorable victory, Zimbabwe players were seen celebrating their victory by dancing and singing. The Zimbabwe cricket board shared the video on its official Twitter handle.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 2 lakh views and 26k likes.