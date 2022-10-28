Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Home | News | Angry Former Cricketers Slam Team Pakistan For Their Poor Performance In T20 World Cup

Angry former cricketers slam team Pakistan for their poor performance in T20 World Cup

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 01:36 PM, Fri - 28 October 22
Angry former cricketers slam team Pakistan for their poor performance in T20 World Cup
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam celebrates his team's victory.

Hyderabad: Pakistan, one of the tournament favorites, suffered a major upset in the ongoing T20 world cup as they lost the match to Zimbabwe in their second game of the tournament. Pakistan played a close thriller, but in the end, they fell short by just 1 run.

The Men in Green were expected to chase the target with ease, but an inspired Zimbabwe denied Pakistan their first points by putting up a brilliant display of bowling and fielding.

Fans and former cricketers from all over the world were left disappointed after the performance of Pakistan’s team in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Let’s take a look at how former cricketers reacted to the disappointing performance of the team.

Pakistan’s qualification to the semi-finals now depends on other team results in the remaining Super 12 matches.

Meanwhile, the President of Zimbabwe — Emmerson Mnangagwa — congratulated the team on their stunning victory.

After their memorable victory, Zimbabwe players were seen celebrating their victory by dancing and singing. The Zimbabwe cricket board shared the video on its official Twitter handle.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 2 lakh views and 26k likes.

Related News

Latest News