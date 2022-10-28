Netizens troll KL Rahul for another failure against Netherlands

Friday, Oct 28, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 01:47 PM, Fri - 28 October 22
Sweating It Out: K L Rahul bats at nets. Photo: BCCI Twitter.

Hyderabad: Netizens troll KL Rahul as he again failed to score runs in the second game of the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands. He scored only 9 runs before he was declared LBW in the bowling of Paul van Meekeren.

Rahul also disappointed cricket fans in the opening game of the Men’s T20 World Cup against Pakistan. Chasing a total of 160 runs, India needed KL Rahul to go all guns blazing, but he was back in the dugout soon to leave India in a spot of bother at 7 for one in the second over.

Following his back-to-back failure in two innings, Indian cricket fans are taking to social media sites to express their disappointment over Rahul’s performance. They started sharing hilarious memes and jokes about the Indian opener on Twitter.

One user wrote, “KL Rahul is the Biggest FRAUD in World Cricket.”

“Shikhar Dhawan deserves to play World Cup, Not KL Rahul,” another commented.

KL Rahul scored two centuries in his international T20 career. His maiden T20I century came against West Indies in 2016 and the second against England.  The right-hand batsman amassed an astonishing 2150 runs in 68 matches at an average of 38.39 in T20Is.

