Netizens troll KL Rahul for another failure against Netherlands

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:47 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Sweating It Out: K L Rahul bats at nets. Photo: BCCI Twitter.

Hyderabad: Netizens troll KL Rahul as he again failed to score runs in the second game of the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands. He scored only 9 runs before he was declared LBW in the bowling of Paul van Meekeren.

Rahul also disappointed cricket fans in the opening game of the Men’s T20 World Cup against Pakistan. Chasing a total of 160 runs, India needed KL Rahul to go all guns blazing, but he was back in the dugout soon to leave India in a spot of bother at 7 for one in the second over.

Following his back-to-back failure in two innings, Indian cricket fans are taking to social media sites to express their disappointment over Rahul’s performance. They started sharing hilarious memes and jokes about the Indian opener on Twitter.

One user wrote, “KL Rahul is the Biggest FRAUD in World Cricket.”

“Shikhar Dhawan deserves to play World Cup, Not KL Rahul,” another commented.

Indians when they see KL rahul in team. 😆 pic.twitter.com/BhpEITbhrO — hardik (@hardik98662019) October 27, 2022

~Before power play ends KL Rahul to others batsman Neenga aaditu irunga na poi rest edukuran pic.twitter.com/KcShLbSQQy — Muthu Kumar (@Muthu__Kumar_24) October 27, 2022

9(12), Strike rate- 75 against mighty Netherlands.

This is KL Rahul's World, We are just living in it…bow down for the King Rahul 🙇‍♂️🔥 #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/ysMXw6sysu — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) October 27, 2022

KL Rahul scored two centuries in his international T20 career. His maiden T20I century came against West Indies in 2016 and the second against England. The right-hand batsman amassed an astonishing 2150 runs in 68 matches at an average of 38.39 in T20Is.