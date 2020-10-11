Taapsee Pannu, Shagun Pannu set sister vacation goals

The ‘Thappad’ actor took to Instagram to share the picture which sees the two sisters seated against the backdrop of a serene blue sea.

New Delhi: Setting out some major sister vacation goals, actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a new picture with her sister Shagun Pannu from their Maldives trip.

While Taapsee is seen all decked up in a white coloured tube dress, her sister is seen wearing a grey coloured T-shirt dress.

The picture suggests that the duo had got themselves clicked while they were seated for a brunch.

The ‘Pink’ actor chose to only keep sun and lip emojis in the caption without revealing much about the vacation.

Taapsee had taken off to the Maldives for a short trip with her sister and best friend Evania on Tuesday.

She had been sharing bout of exotic pictures from her trip ever since she took off from India.