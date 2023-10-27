Friday, Oct 27, 2023
Table Tennis: Vikas The Concept School enter semis

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:54 PM, Fri - 27 October 23
Garv Agarwal, Vinoda Ranjan, releasing balloons to mark the inauguration of the CBSE Cluster VII (2023) Table Tennis Championship. Anjani kumar Agarwal, Gagan Deep (vice principal ) Dhillon,Mr,Shanmugham Parmashivam, Principal and Bharat Kumar were also seen.

Hyderabad: Vikas The Concept School defeated The Gaudium School 3-1 to make it to the semifinals in the under-17 girls team event of the CBSE Cluster VII Table Tennis Championship, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Little Angels School, Visakhapatnam defeated Edify World School 3-0 in another quarterfinal clash.

Results:

U-14 Girls Quarters: Chirec International School, Kondapur bt Edify World School 3-0; Sri Prakash Synergy School (AP) Olivemount Global School, Hyderabad 3-2; N St Mathew’s Public School , Vijayawada bt Sir C R Reddy Public School, Eluru 3-1; Little Angels School M V P Colony bt VPS Public School, Vijayawada 3-2;

U-17 Girls: Quarters: Vikas The Concept School, Miyapur bt The Gaudium School, Medak Dist 3-1; Little Angels School , Visakhapatnam bt Edify World School 3-0.

