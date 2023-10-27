Take Andole people to Karnataka to see the difference: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing gathering during Alai-Balai event organised near Vatpally in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has suggested to the BRS cadre take the people of Andole constituency on a visit to the neighbouring Karnataka to find out the difference between the BRS and Congress regimes.

Addressing the gathering during “Alai-Balai”, a cultural event organised in connection with Dasara at Pothulboguda Junction in Vatpally mandal on Friday, Harish Rao said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had admitted that his government would not be able to supply more than five hours of electricity to the farm sector. The Congress was making promises in Telangana that they could not implement in States like Karnakata where they were already in power.

The Congress could not implement 24X7 power supply to the farm sector, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Aasara pensions and many other schemes which Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was successfully implementing in Telangana. Suggesting the citizens to search on Google to check the Congress manifesto of 2009, the Minister said the Congress could not implement many promises made in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. However, Chandrashekhar Rao introduced many schemes that were not even included in the BRS manifesto.

Stating that Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran would always be available for the people, he called upon the people of the Andole to send him to the State assembly again. Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Zilla Parishad chairperson P Manjusri, MLC Goreti Venkanna, Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana and others were present.