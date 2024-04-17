KCR’s meeting in Andole boosts morale of BRS candidates, cadre

The response to Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao's speech enhanced confidence levels of the party cadre

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 April 2024, 04:31 PM

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao with Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha candidate Gali Anil Kumar

Sangareddy: The success of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) public meeting at Sultanpur in Andole on Tuesday has boosted the morale of the BRS cadre, both the Medak and Zaheerabad candidates of the party and BRS leaders.

The public meeting drew a huge number of people from Andole, Narsapur, Narayankhed, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad and other constituencies. Since the meeting was organised close to the NH-161, the busy highway was enveloped in pink as people from either side of the highway made a beeline to the venue holding party flags. BRS leaders said the meeting got nearly one lakh people from both the Lok Sabha constituencies.

Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy said the meeting reflected what was in the people’s minds. The response to Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s speech enhanced confidence levels of the party cadre too, he said, adding that they would put more efforts in the coming days to win the elections.

Zaheerabad Lok Sabha candidate Gali Anil Kumar said they would intensify the campaign across the constituency. Chandrashekhar Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao would design a plan of action to lead an effective campaign. After Chandrashekhar Rao’ s scheduled meeting with candidates, MLAs, and other key leaders in Hyderabad on Thursday, Harish Rao is expected to hold a meeting with erstwhile Medak district leaders to discuss the campaign strategies, he added.