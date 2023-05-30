‘Takkar’ has unique love story with lot of action and romance: Siddharth

Hyderabad: Talented actor Siddharth, known for films like ‘Bommarillu’ and ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’, is set all to woo crowds in a refreshing avatar for his upcoming Tamil-Telugu action romance ‘Takkar’. Written and directed by Karthik G Krish, the film features Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, in collaboration with People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and Passion Studios, ‘Takkar’ releases in theatres on June 9 in Telugu and Tamil. After hogging the limelight for the action-packed trailer, teaser and the three songs, the team is now busy with promotions.

The team held a press meet to share more details about the film and all key people attended the event. Co-producer Vivek Kuchibotla said, “This film has good content, and as Siddharth is a fantastic performer, this film will be a success for him. The director has done an excellent job. With this film, we will see our vintage Siddharth again.”

Director Karthik G Krish said, “You’ve only seen Siddharth as a lover boy so far. In this film, I portrayed Siddharth as a rugged lover boy. It will be unique and distinct from all others. This film contains love, comedy, and romance.”

Hero Siddharth said, “Many people have asked me when will I plan to make a full-length commercial film, and this is the answer. So far, you’ve seen me as a lover boy. This time, I’ll show you a completely different avatar of mine. This film was directed by Karthik as a full-fledged commercial entertainer. This love story is full of action and romance.”

“This August, I will complete my 20-year career as a hero. I’m still happy to have half-a-dozen films in my line-up. In this film, I learned martial arts and performed action scenes. For 35 days, action scenes were shot. Divyansha’s role in this film is quite different. This film’s unique love story will, undoubtedly, impress this generation,” he added.