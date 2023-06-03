Energetic dance number ‘Rainbow Chivarey’ from ‘Takkar’ out now

Actor Siddharth is set to woo crowds in a refreshing avatar for his upcoming Tamil-Telugu action romance ‘Takkar’.

Published Date - 05:08 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Siddharth, known for films like ‘Bommarillu’ and ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’, is set to woo crowds in a refreshing avatar for his upcoming Tamil-Telugu action romance ‘Takkar’. Written and directed by Karthik G Krish, the film features Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead.

After wooing film buffs with the superb trailer, teaser and three songs ‘Kayyale’, ‘Pedhavulu Veedi Maunam’, ‘Oopirey’, the fourth song from the film titled ‘Rainbow Chivarey’ has just been unveiled.

Nivas K Prasanna composes the music for the film while Krishna Kanth is the lyricist. Benny Dayal and Vrusha Babu have crooned for the spirited, energetic number ‘Rainbow Chivarey’. “Rainbow Chivarey.. Oka Varnam Cherele.. Mindlo Thalale.. Madhi Mottham Maarele.. Heartlo Okate Chadarangam Aadene…” – these catchy lyrics express how the protagonist is on top of the world with excitement.

The song commences with the lead actors running away with a car from a showroom and unfolds completely on the move. True to the lyrics and the film’s theme, the highly-addictive song is full of lively visuals and has a flashy, vibrant tone. One of the major highlights of ‘Rainbow Chivarey’ is Siddharth’s superb dance moves, while on the technical front, the costumes, and cinematography make an impression too.

‘Takkar’ comprises a talented ensemble cast, including Abhimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, and RJ Vigneshkanth in significant roles. Vanchinathan Murugesan handles the cinematography, and GA Gowtham takes charge of the editing. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, in collaboration with People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and Passion Studios, ‘Takkar’ releases in theatres on June 9.