Talent Toyz: Unlocking a world of fun and wit for kids

Hyderabad: Doctor and a mother of two, Divya Appasani was on the hunt for good activities to keep her kids occupied during the lockdown days.

So like every parent, she went online to scour the internet for helpful tips. But, beyond the usual suspects of monotonous board games, she didn’t find anything that she knew would pique her kids’ interests.

“My two daughters who are five years apart have very different hobbies and interests and are poles apart in personality. They rarely have to share their toys. So, I was constantly on the lookout for new things to keep them engaged and curious. The lessons we teach them today will be a part of their character and personality,” explains Divya who decided to start a website called Talent Toyz curating educational toys, games and activities that were fun and educational too when nothing she found was suitable.

Started by Divya Appasani and Akhila in the city last year, Talent Toyz provides unique toys, games, puzzles, DIY activities, journals, art supplies and books for children aged between 0 and 14 years.

Akhila happened to be good at art and she designed the website. Many of the artworks that accompany some of the games are her handiwork. During their search for the toy brands, the duo also found other female entrepreneurs who were making such educational games and got them aboard as sellers. A lot of their games are from local entrepreneurs, with only a few sourced from the US.

For instance, a game for toddlers called ‘First Visuals’ uses high-contrast images like brightly-coloured lions, zebras, and jungle scenes which lets babies focus and encourage infant development. Another activity box lets kids turn paleontologists and try their hand at assembling the fossils to form their very own T-Rex.

Parents with tweens who don’t fancy maths can let the kids try their calculation skills with the game ‘Super Math Spy’ which comes with decoder glasses, mission cards and number tokens. The website also stocks quirky art supplies like Peppa Pig, Batman, robot, dinosaur-themed chalkboard and whiteboard for kids who like to draw apart from cute baking gear.

For Raksha Bandhan, Talent Toyz also came up with a range of funky ‘rakhis’ and hampers that are sure to make the bond between siblings stronger. The collection included helicopter, marine, train and rocket ‘rakhis’ that also double up as fridge magnets.

