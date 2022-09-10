After hate messages for Hamza, Vijay Varma’s DMs now flooded with marriage proposals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

And now, the actor’s DMs are getting flooded with marriage proposals, which started with him sharing a story of his visit to Lucknow where he is shooting for ‘Mirzapur season 3’.

Hyderabad: The quintessential grey guy of Bollywood, Vijay Varma has proven to be the actor to watch out for this year after his phenomenal outing in his latest release opposite Alia Bhatt. With the actor’s top-notch performance as the alcoholic and abusive husband Hamza, he did get a lot of hate in his DMs but all the more love for his performance from critics and the audience

Taking to his social media he shared some extremely funny and quirky marriage proposals he has got from Pakistan to France, to Canada. It started with a girl replying to his Lucknow story saying –

“Mere ma baap se hamare shaadi ki baat bhi kr lena agar a hi gaye ho toh ”

“Pakistan ajao mery maa baap sy baat karny pls”

“Canadabhi ajao mere pati se rishtey ki bat karne”

“Phir come to France, mom’s waiting .. pleaj”

Meanwhile the actor got some funny messages from the boys saying –

“Ye kya chlra h, inhe smjhao Actor hu.. shadi.com nhi ”

With a record-breaking opening, ‘Darlings’ was the highest viewed non-English Indian original film, and clocked 24 million viewing hours. It maintained its consistency following the phenomenal quality of the film and performers like Vijay Varma, Alia Bhatt, and Shefali Shah. After playing the alcoholic and abusive husband Hamza, his mom was worried he may never get married but the actor’s DMs, filled with proposals, definitely says the opposite.

On the work front, he has an exciting slate of projects ahead, including ‘Dahaad’ with Sonakshi Sinha, ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sumit Saxena’s untitled next, and ‘Mirzapur 3’.