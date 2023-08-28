Tamashii Designs Studio: Setting eco-friendly design standards

Hyderabad: Going by the greenery and clean environment devoid of any foul smell, people visiting the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) at Medchal initially get the impression of a resort or a club premises.

The Annapurna canteen at Nalgonda with its aesthetically designed benches and spacious green lawns too is among designs that draw the attention of many passersby.

There are about 25 such works, all by Tamashii Designs Studio Private Limited in collaboration with the State government, ranging from FSTPs, parks, highways, road medians and other spots. The company is delivering beautiful landscaping projects that are decked up with murals, statues, pathways, welcome arches etc.

So far, the company has executed landscaping and beautification works at 25 locations, including Siddipet, Gajwel, Jangaon and Medchal FSTPs.

Given the facilities provided, not many people would identify them as treatment plants. The striking aspect is that there is no bad odour and most of the items used are made of recycled and reused materials like tyres, says M Vasudeva Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Tamashii Designs Studio Private Limited.

Air filters were planted at FSTPs as these plants emanate monoxides. People work at these plants and the air filters aid in reducing the impact of monoxides. At Siddipet, a storeroom was constructed using waste plastic water bottles, he says.

Lot of homework is done before executing a project, especially finalizing the saplings to be planted. Soil test would be done and based on the outcome, particular species that can flourish in local conditions would be planted, he explains, adding maintenance is key to the success of these projects.

From 150-year-old olive trees, bonsai to avenue plants, the company sources all the saplings from its own farms at Kadiyam and Pune. Likewise, murals, statues and other materials are also supplied by the company.

An IIM Lucknow graduate, Vasudeva Reddy takes up these projects out of passion for saving the environment and doing his bit for the society.

“These days, the environment around us is mostly concrete jungle and there is a need to cut down carbon emission and air pollution. Through these projects, efforts are made to provide fresh air, besides recreation for people,” Vasudeva Reddy says.

At present, the company is executing a beautification project at Saddala Cheruvu in Suryapet. The facilities coming up at the play zone in the park would definitely be liked by visitors, he adds.