GHMC’s Swatchadanam-Pachadanam program commences from Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 05:14 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hydreabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s city-wide initiative to promote cleanliness and greenery ‘Swatchadanam-Pachadanam’ will commence Monday with a special focus on garbage vulnerable points (GVPs).

The five-day programs will each revolve around a specific civic issue.

The GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata directed officers to coordinate the efforts across departments to make the campaign a success. She also called for the active participation of public representatives and Residential Welfare Associations.

The first day will witness the cleaning of GVPs and construction waste. Identifying households and establishments that does not dispose of garbage through the right channels, will be attached to the Swachh Autos.

Moreover, street vendors and weekly markets will also be tagged with area vehicles.

The next day, a Mosquito eradication programs will be held.

Intensive efforts are planned to eliminate breeding grounds. A separate drive to vaccinate street dogs will also be undertaken. In the following days, authorities will create awareness of rainwater conservation, and remove garbage from nalas.

On August 9, the Vanamahotsavam program will be held with a plantation of saplings on a large scale across GHMC at government and private institutions, parks, pond embankments, and other places.

Door-to-door free distribution of plants is also planned.