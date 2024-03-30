Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack

His sudden demise has shocked fans and the industry, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans alike. Balaji's memorable roles, especially as Amudhan in 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', earned him widespread acclaim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 10:00 AM

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, known for his impactful villain roles, passed away on Friday night after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai where he breathed his last. Balaji, 48, will be laid to rest today.

His body has been taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for the final rites, with many from the Tamil film industry expected to pay their respects.