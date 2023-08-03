Tamil Nadu: Bhavanisagar Dam to release water for irrigation from Aug 15

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will release water from the Bhavanisagar dam into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal from August 15 for irrigation purpose after farmers commenced agitation.

Generally, water from Bhavanisagar dam is released into LBP canal on August 15 and due to maintenance works, there were reports that this would be delayed leading to agitation from the farmers.

Water through the LBP canal irrigates 2.07 lakh acres of farmlands. The canal starts from the dam in Erode and travels through Tiruppur district till Karur, irrigating 2.07 acres of farmlands through the course of its journey.

The farmers were worried that the modernisation work that was being carried out in the LBP canal would lead to delay in the release of water from the Bhavanisagar dam thus affecting their farming prospects.

The water resources department of Tamil Nadu is in the process of modernisation of the LBP canal at a budget amount of Rs 709 crore.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had in a recent interaction with the farmers of the area announced that the water from the Bhavanisagar dam would be released at the appropriate time.