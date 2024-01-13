Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates ‘Bhogi’ at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad

On January 8, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited rain-affected areas in Puducherry, instructing officials to address sewage canal blockages.

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor and Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated ‘Bhogi’ at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana. The festival marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.

After that, with the help of machines, including JCP, sewage canals were dug and the streets were cleaned. Medicines were sprayed to prevent the development of unsanitary conditions.

The Governor of Telangana and the Lt Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, attended the ‘District Women Empowerment Seminar’ on January 8 and urged women to start businesses, emphasising that economic freedom for women leads to overall freedom. The seminar was organised by a private organisation at Punjai Puliampatti in Erode district. Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the seminar as a special guest.

While addressing the people on the occasion, Soundararajan emphasised the fact that she attended the programme, considering the importance of it for women.

“Although there were various programmes at that time, I have participated in this one considering the importance of it for women. If women get economic freedom, they will get freedom in everything,” Soundararajan said.

Soundararajan further urged the women to start businesses, be they small or big, as according to Soundararajan, if the economy is in the hands of the women, then there will be a livelihood.

“Women are now becoming entrepreneurs. Women should come in large numbers, start small and be big entrepreneurs. If the economy is in the hands of women, there will be a livelihood,” Soundararajan said.