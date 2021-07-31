Tank Bund gets new look

Works taken up at a cost of Rs 38 crore has given Hyderabad’s favourite evening spot a retro look

Hyderabad: Watching a sunset from the Tank Bund will never be the same again. From the days when people jostled with each other to get a clear view from the rusting railings after managing to cross the road dodging the traffic, things have changed now. The beautification works taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at a cost of Rs 38 crore has given the city’s favourite evening spot a new look.

Sporting a retro look, thanks to the designer lamp posts, designed cast iron railings, grills, flamed granite flooring and beautifully designed gazebos, Tank Bund is not the same anymore. For visitors taking a stroll along the road, there are plenty of seating arrangements on both sides of the road now, some of them carved out of stone, all offering a magnificent view of the lake with the Buddha standing tall.

Apart from the gazebos where people can sit and relax, greenery has also been enhanced on either side of the bund, with animal replicas and lighting at the statues upping the aesthetic quotient.

Security arrangements are also put in place with the stretch now under 24×7 vigilance through CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations to deter criminals who might try to take advantage of evening crowds.

Amenities in the area too have been developed with washrooms, an outdoor gym, a pedestrian bridge and street furniture being some of them. The electrical cables are run through the cable ducts so that the pavements are left undisturbed. Water exits at road corners to drain out rain water and the drainage system is being improved to avoid water logging on the road.

More works are underway for refurbishment of footpaths with granite slabs and kerbs and the construction of saucer drains. The place is already attracting more people with many busy clicking photos sitting in the gazebo or under the lampposts.

Night view

Nights too are now more beautiful on the stretch with all the designer lamps glowing. The lit up Buddha statue, the Indian tricolor in the distance and the cool monsoon breeze all have made the spot even more appealing.

Gazebos

The hut-shaped metal shelters have been designed beautifully with metal benches inside. Each gazebo has around four of the metal art benches and can accommodate more than 12 people comfortably.

Hawkers

As the massive makeover of the Tank Bund is drawing scores of visitors, the street vendors are happy. There are several ice-cream stalls on pushcarts and bicycles apart from hawkers selling snacks on either side of the road. Several of them said they are making more money since the street was decked up. Ramakrishna, one of the hawkers selling snacks near the statues, says the works have been done in the right time after the lockdown, with the increased number of visitors helping him make about Rs 500 a day.

