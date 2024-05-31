Tank Bund Road closed for Formation Day preparation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 09:50 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: With just a day left for the 10th Formation Day of Telangana, preparations to celebrate the milestone are underway in the State capital. The Tank Bund Road which is going to be one of the primary locations for the grand celebrations has been partially closed to traffic as wide-scale beautification and plantation drives are underway.

Along with multiple cultural programs, musical fountains, and a fireworks display will mark the evening celebrations on June 2. A makeshift amphitheater is being set up for this, where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to make an appearance.

In addition to the existing art installations, multiple metal tree structures were placed on Thursday, for which cherry lights were put up on Friday.

Moreover, apart from maintaining the shrubs lining the pavements, the entire stretch around the lake is beautified with new flowering plants.

Tricolor dividers were also placed along the road. To facilitate these arrangements, the Hyderabad Traffic Police is regulating traffic and placing barricades on either side of the Tank Bund Road. Motorists coming from Ranigunj and Khairatabad will have to take a detour to Lower Tank Bund Road. Ends