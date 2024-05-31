Food safety violations at dairy manufacturing units in Rangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 08:52 PM

Hyderabad: The Food Safety Department’s task force team on Thursday conducted inspections at two different dairy manufacturing units in Rangareddy district and found serious violations. Both the production units located in Pasumamula Village did not have transportation licenses.

A total of 12 cartons of masala buttermilk were seized from Anitha Dairy Products as they were produced without a relevant manufacturing license. Expired reagents and chemicals used in the laboratory were also discarded. Moreover, several labeling defects were observed in their products.

In terms of sanitation, along with water stagnation and foul smell, some food handlers were seen working without wearing gloves. The microbiologist working in the lab was also not qualified.

Similar conditions were observed at All Rich Dairy Private Limited, with no insect-proof screens, and workers without medical fitness certificates, gloves, headgear, and aprons. The company’s FSSAI License was also not as per FSSAI guidelines.