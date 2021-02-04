Tannishtha joins cast of Rajesh Touchriver’s Cyanide

Tannishtha is well known in the international circuit for her roles in movies such as Lion which received 6 Oscar nominations and a BAFTA award

Tannishtha Chatterjee joins the ensemble cast of the pan-India movie Cyanide. Priyamani and Yashpal Sharma play the lead roles in the pan India movie being made in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

Written and directed by nationally and internationally acclaimed director Rajesh Touchriver, Cyanide is produced by Pradeep Narayanan and Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Middle East Primeshow Entertainment JV. The shooting of the film is scheduled to start in February across multiple locations in Kerala and Karnataka.

Tannishtha is well known in the international circuit for her roles in movies such as Lion which received 6 Oscar nominations and a BAFTA award, Beyond the Clouds directed by the legendary Iranian director Majid Majidi and Hindi films like Angry Indian Goddesses and the Ajay Devgun produced Parched.

She won the National Award for Best Actress (Special Jury) for her performance in Dekh Indian Circus opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, apart from being awarded at the Busan International Film Festival and the London Asian Film Festival. With the German film Shadows of the Time, Tannishtha had won three major awards at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Berlin Film Festival.

With the Canadian film Siddharth, she became the first Indian actress to get a nomination to three major film festivals in a single year, after the film got nominated to the Venice film festival and the Toronto International film festival in 2013. Also notable was her performance in Un Indian which was shot entirely in Sydney, Australia, starring Australian cricketer Brett Lee.

Tannishtha had also turned director with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Roam Rome Mein and Unpaused, and thus become a valuable addition to the already star-studded cast of Cyanide.

