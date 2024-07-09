Hyderabad: Lion attacks caretaker at Nehru Zoological Park

The incident occurred when Syed Hussain, who escaped with minor injuries, went to clean the animal house

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 12:40 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An animal caretaker was reportedly attacked by a lion at Nehru Zoological Park on Monday. Syed Hussain, who takes care of the lion enclosure, went to clean the animal house when the wild animal charged at him.

The man somehow managed to escape with minor injuries. The zoo authorities shifted Hussain to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

A week ago, another worker, Syed Farhan was bitten by a snake in the zoo park. The man was cleaning an animal enclosure when a snake bite him. He was shifted to Osmania Hospital and is undergoing treatment. Sources said the kidney of Farhan was damaged and he is now under treatment of a nephrologist.