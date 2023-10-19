Tarshia, Mahesh clinch top honours at WPC National Powerlifting Championship

Tarshia clinched gold by lifting 115 kg in women's under-60 kg deadlift category. Mahesh secured top spot in raw deadlift by lifting 160 kg to bag gold medal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:29 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Tarshia and Mahesh Chaganti

Hyderabad: Hyderabad lifters Tarshia and Mahesh Chaganti shone with gold medals in the WPC National Powerlifting Championship held in Bengaluru recently.

Tarshia clinched gold by lifting 115 kg in women’s under-60 kg deadlift category. Mahesh secured top spot in raw deadlift by lifting 160 kg to bag gold medal. He also clinched a silver medal in raw benchpress with 100 kg under the Masters U-100 (masters under 100 kg) category.

The impressive performances earned both of them places in Indian team that will compete in the international powerlifting championship to be held in Kyrgyzstan later this year.

