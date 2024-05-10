Ola Electric commences deliveries of its mass-market S1 X scooters

The affordable price points, coupled with an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty at no extra cost, make the S1 X scooters one of the most attractive EV propositions available in the market currently.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 05:17 PM

Bengaluru: Ola Electric on Friday announced the commencement of deliveries of the all-new S1 X range in multiple cities across the country. Launched in three battery configurations – 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh, the S1 X caters to users with different range requirements and marks the company’s entry into the mass-market segment with prices starting from Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom).

Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies, said, “With S1 X, we eliminate high upfront costs as one of the key barriers affecting the adoption of EVs. Our entry into the mass-market portfolio helps us widen our target customer base, enabling an increasing number of current and potential 2W users to join India’s rapidly evolving EV landscape.”

Ola Electric has recently announced new prices for its S1 X portfolio. Available in three battery configurations (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh), the scooter is priced at Rs. 69,999 (introductory price), Rs. 84,999, and Rs. 99,999, respectively. Additionally, the company also revised the prices of S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ to Rs. 1,29,999, Rs. 1,04,999, and Rs.84,999, respectively.