Nizamabad record easy win over Mahabubabad in TS Inter-District Softball Championship

Nizamabad recorded a comfortable 14-4 win over Mahabubabad in the ongoing 10th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Players of Medchal and Nalgonda districts in action during the softball championship on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Nizamabad recorded a comfortable 14-4 win over Mahabubabad in the ongoing 10th Telangana State Senior Inter-District Softball Championship for men at TSRS Junior College Toopran, Medak district on Thursday.

In the other clashes, Rangareddy downed Nirmal 9-0. Adilabad cruised past Karimnagar 9-2. Medchal sailed over Nalgonda 9-1. Medak beat Bhupalapally 8-0.

Results: Rangareddy 9 bt Nirmal 0, Mahaboobnagar 7 bt Manchiryal 0, Adilabad 9 bt Karimnagar 2, Medak 8 bt Bhupalapally 0, Nalgond 7 bt Pedhapalli 0, Nizamabad 14 bt Mahabubabad 4, Jagitiyal 7 bt Karimnagar 0, Medchal 9 bt Nalgonda 1.

