Bhaskar Babu-MLRIT trainees excel in Junior Ranking Badminton

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 10:46 PM

Shuttlers Pranay Shettigar, coach P U Bhaskar Babu, MLRIT chairman Marri Laxman Reddy and Aalisha Naik.

Hyderabad: Pranay Shettigar and Aalisha Naik of Bhaskar Babu MLRIT Badminton Academy emerged victorious at the recent All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament, held in Bengaluru.

While Pranay clinched the boys singles U19 gold, Aalisha secured the U19 gold in women’s singles. Chief Coach of Bhaskar Babu MLRIT Badminton Academy, P U Bhaskar Babu Garu congratulated the winners and for their dedication and hard work. He also thanked the chairman of MLR Group of Institutions, Marri Laxman Reddy, and Secretary of MLR Group of Institutions and MLA of Malkajgiri Marri Rajashekar Reddy for their continuous support and encouragement.

