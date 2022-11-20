TASA organises outreach programme for veterans, widows in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hanamkonda: The Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) has organised an outreach programme at Arts and Science College, here on Sunday to address pension-related issues of veterans, widows and ‘veer naris’ of the area.

Nine Record Offices, Zila Sainik welfare office, ECHS and Veteran cell set up helpdesks at the venue. A free eye testing facility was organised during the event for providing free eye check-ups.

Addressing the gathering, Officiating General Officer Commanding, TASA, Brigadier K Somashankar has apprised about SPARSH (System for Pension Administration Raksha) and the need to be abreast of its features. He urged the veterans to stand for each other and expressed his gratitude for their role in nation-building.