Cradle for abandoned newborns comes up at Hanamkonda govt maternity hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar during the inauguration on Ooyala at GMH in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that the child welfare department was trying to save the abandoned babies with the help of the innovative ‘Ooyala’ (cradle) programme in the State and appreciated the authorities of the ICDS for setting up a cradle at the government maternity hospital (GMH). He inaugurated the cradle set up at the hospital here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he lamented over the increasing trend of abandoning the newborns due to different reasons in the society. “Throwing infants in the dustbins and at the garbage dumps is so painful. In order to avoid such incidents, the authorities have set up a cradle at the hospital where the people can leave the babies,” he said. The MLA also said two more cradles, one in Hanamkonda and another one in Kazipet, will be set up. He has urged the people to call 1098 helpline to inform the officials about the children’s issues and safety.

Meanwhile, the officials said that as many as 179 children had been given in adoption through official procedure since 2017.

District Library Association Chairman Aziz Khan, KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Child Welfare Committee chairperson and ICDS PD Sharada, GMH Superintendent Vijayalakshmi, corporators Bairi Lakshmi, Enugula Manasa, social worker Anita Reddy and others were present in this programme.