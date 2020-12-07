Task Force police arrest one, seize Rs 6 lakh worth Ambar

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Warangal Urban: Task Force arrested one person and seized Rs six lakh worth banned tobacco product (Ambar) besides seizing a car used in bringing the product from Bidar in Karnataka to Hanamkonda on Monday. The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Amjad, a resident of Pandurangapuram in Khammam district.

During questioning, Amjad said he earned a livelihood as taxi owner cum driver. “As I was told to go to Bidar to bring some packets by one Mukka Srikanth of Excise Colony in Hanamkonda, I went there and brought the tobacco products,” Amjad told the police. Amjad was shifting the bags from the car to the residence of Mukka Srikanth when the police raided the place and took him into custody.

“The main accused Mukka Srikanth is absconding. The seized products were handed over to the Food Safety Officer for further action,” according to a press note by the Task Force here on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .