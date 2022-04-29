Task Force police arrest three; seize Gutka worth Rs 4.15 lakh in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:57 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Task Force police with the Gutka sellers/suppliers in Warangal on Friday.

Warangal: A Task Force team has intercepted a car and apprehended Md Yakub Pasha, a resident of Mandibazar while transporting banned tobacco products near Panchadhan college under Matwada police station here on Friday.

On interrogation, Pasha told the police that he went to Bidar of Karnataka and purchased the tobacco products in order to sell them at a high price to Kommareddy Srinivas Reddy of Autonagar locality and Koleti Venugopal of Ekashilanagar, who have been running Kirana shops (general stores) in Warangal area.

Following this, the police have also raided the shops and seized the Gutka packets worth Rs 4.15 lakh from them, said Additional DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad in a statement here on Friday. The seized property along with the car and the accused have been handed over to the Matwada police for further action. Task Force inspectors Ch Srinivas Ji, R Santhosh and SI S Premanandam took part in the raids.

