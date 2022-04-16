TASK to train students for competitive examinations

Published: Updated On - 06:57 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

TASK Chief Executive Officer Shrikant Sinha

Government of Telangana established the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) for enhancing skilling synergy among institutions of Government, industry and academia. TASK runs various programmes that benefit youth, companies and colleges. Its Chief Executive Officer Shrikant Sinha tells Telangana Today about the value creation happening in the human resource segment.

Excerpts:

Journey so far

We have trained more than 5.77 lakh students and about 14,000 faculty members in technical and essential skills. We are present in about 718 colleges in addition to the five regional centres at Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Sircilla and Warangal. The objective is to ensure that the students get the jobs. We first know the industry requirements and identify the gaps in the curriculum and plug them through short term courses.

Modules

TASK has about 110 courses. These have been designed based on the requirements of the industries. We work to make the students productive. The pandemic has brought into focus the need to work with virtual teams. We are helping the students grasp this. We help them make resumes and also get ready for virtual interviews, which we feel will be around for some time. We already started training students for the competitive examinations and strengthen the module further in days to come.

Job drives

We have conducted about 122 job drives this year itself. About 20,000 students have been placed either directly through us through the partner colleges. We recently conducted one drive for the JNTU and there were a huge number of job openings. We are working with industry organisations like Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association and others to hold virtual job fairs. Industry experts are also roped in to speak on new trends like robotic process automation and robotics.

Workforce

When the IT Tower was set up at Khammam, several companies approached us to train the staff. We looked at what skills the students need to get into the entry level jobs. We also mapped their progression to the next level. We ran a 45-day programme for the district youth. These are company-focused programmes. As of now, about 500 TASK- trained members are working there. We also trained the staff for aerospace player Safran for its Hyderabad facility. We picked diploma students from polytechnics and trained them. Instead of giving a paper test to assess them, we gave them nuts and bolts to assess their dexterity, 3d spatial thinking skills. More than 50 people are now employed with Safran. They would have ended as traditional electricians. All it needed was a change of mindset and an awareness of the opportunities.

Partnerships

We recently partnered with Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train about 10,000 people. We are forging more partnerships with multiple players. We have partnerships with about 80 organisations. We work on a pro bono basis with some. TASK is CSR compliant and this allows companies to spend from their CSR provisions. We are now present in all Government degree colleges, polytechnics, about 140 engineering colleges and 50 pharmacy colleges. TASK also trained many in medical coding billing, quality assurance and quality control and they are now working in the pharma industry.

