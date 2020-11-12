TASK, TSCHE, Microsoft and Nasscom to train 30,000 TS youth in AI

AI Classroom Series course introduces students to the concepts of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science. It helps students enhance their employability by acquiring the skills that the industry requires.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:33 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), along with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has joined hands with Microsoft and Nasscom FutureSkills to implement the March to Million initiative in Telangana. This initiative, which aims at skilling one million youth in Artificial Intelligence by 2021, was launched on Thursday. The programme aims to train 30,000 youth in Telangana.

AI Classroom Series course introduces students to the concepts of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science. It helps students enhance their employability by acquiring the skills that the industry requires. The sessions will commence from November 23.

K T Rama Rao, who had announced 2020 to be the year of Artificial Intelligence earlier this year, on this occasion while conveying his wishes said “The industry today, irrespective of the domain, requires smart technology-backed solutions that reduce resource utilisation and enhance productivity. We need the youth of Telangana to be skilled in these areas. I am glad that TASK and TSCHE have partnered for this initiative. The students of our state must make use of this opportunity to skill themselves in these emerging technologies.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Department of ITE&C, said, “The world of technology is evolving very fast and we need our students to be a part of this technology revolution. An initiative such as this will help upgrade the talent pool in our state and enhance Telangana’s appeal to global organisations for making investments in the state.”

TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha said that the course will be a combination of self-learning modules, hands-on workshops, live demos and virtual instructor-led classes by experts from Microsoft and Nasscom, followed by an assignment and finally certification from Microsoft and Nasscom. “The course is open to students of all streams,” he added.

