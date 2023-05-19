Taskforce committee to check spurious seeds in Karimnagar

Besides conducting raids on seeds and fertilisers shops in Karimnagar, the committee will initiate legal action against the offenders responsible for these crimes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Karimnagar: To curb sale and distribution of spurious seeds in the district, the officials have constituted a Taskforce Committee comprising officials from the police, revenue and agricultural departments. Besides conducting raids on seeds and fertilisers shops, the committee will initiate legal action against the offenders responsible for these crimes.

Participating in an awareness programme organised to sensitise the district officials on seeds, fertiliser and pesticides Acts and prevention at the Collectorate auditorium here on Friday, Collector RV Karnan said farmers were incurring losses as they were unable to get adequate and quality yield due to sowing of spurious seed. He instructed the officials to conduct checks in each and every fertiliser shop and take legal action against the shop owners who were found selling spurious seed. Besides taking adequate steps to check the sale of spurious seeds, he wanted the officials to educate farmers about spurious seeds and adultered fertilisers.

Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu advised revenue and police officials to get comprehensive knowledge about spurious seeds and fertilisers. Besides visiting each and every fertiliser shop in the district, stock details and records of shops should be checked, he said and instructed officials to invoke PD Act against spurious seed sellers.

