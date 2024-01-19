TASL signs contract with Boeing to manufacture advanced composite assemblies

This contract further bolsters TASL’s endeavor to become the leading composite technology supplier in the global aerospace markets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 11:15 PM

This contract further bolsters TASL’s endeavor to become the leading composite technology supplier in the global aerospace markets

Hyderabad: Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) signed a contract with Boeing to manufacture and supply advanced composite assemblies for Boeing 737 MAX, 777X, and 787 Dreamliner. The former will manufacture these components at its manufacturing facilities located in Bengaluru and Nagpur.

This contract further bolsters TASL’s endeavor to become the leading composite technology supplier in the global aerospace markets. TASL also manufactures numerous other systems and components for some of Boeing’s most advanced products at its facilities.

In Telangana, the TASL-Boeing joint venture manufactures fuselages for the Apache helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 family. Additionally, TASL’s manufacturing facility in Hyderabad recently added a new production line for the 737 Fan Cowl assemblies.