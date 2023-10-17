Tata Motors launches new avatars of Safari, Harrier

Facelifts of the both the SUVs come with significant design changes accompanied with futuristic technologies to substantially enhance the overall experience of the new standards.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:26 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: Indian automobile giant Tata Motors has launched the new avatars of the iconic flagship SUVs Safari and Harrier on Tuesday.

Both the Safari and the Harrier have been certified with a GNCAP 5 star rating with a unique distinction of securing the highest score by an Indian car for adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, making them both the safest vehicles on Indian roads. The SUVs are built on OMEGARC architecture derived from Land Rover’s DB platform.

While the Safari will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 16.19 lakh, the Harrier’s introductory price would be Rs. 15.49 lakh.

