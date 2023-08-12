Tata Motors launches Punch iCNG car in Hyderabad

The new car is powered by a 1.2 liter Revotron iCNG engine, has voice assisted electric sunroof and more boot space. One kg of CNG gives a mileage of 26 km and the ex-showroom price is Rs.7,09,900, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:03 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Tata Punch Car

Hyderabad: Tata Motors launched its twin-cylinder Punch iCNG car at Venkataramana Motors showroom in Kushaiguda here on Saturday. The new Tata Punch iCNG car was launched by Kushaiguda ACP Venkat Reddy, Tata Motors Regional Manager Gopi Gopu and VVC Group Managing Director VV Rajendraprasad.

Rajendraprasad said Venkataramana Motors was running with good Tata car sales. Venkataramana Motors CEO Mahender, General Manager Ravinder, showroom staff and customers participated in the event.