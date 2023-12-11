Tata Motors to increase price of commercial vehicles from January

Tata Motors stated that there will be a price increase of up to 3 percent across the entire range of commercial vehicles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:53 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Heavy and commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motor has on Monday announced that it will increase the prices of all its commercial vehicles from January 1, 2024.

In an official release, Tata Motors stated that there will be a price increase of up to 3 percent across the entire range of commercial vehicles.

The increase, the company says, is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

The global automobile manufacturer produces cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and ranks among the top three in the passenger vehicles market.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors markets its vehicles in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the SAARC countries.