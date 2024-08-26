Tattoo artist on mission to preserve ancient Naga art

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 26 August 2024, 11:13 PM

Tattoo artist Mo Naga at work in his studio. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: When Moranngam Khaling, also known as Mo Naga, first delved into the ancient art of tattooing, he understood that India had a rich tradition of getting inked but there was very little information available about the tattoos.

Hailing from the Khoibu Naga tribe of Manipur, Mo — an expert in hand-poke and hand-tapping tattoos, which are traditional tattooing methods that use thorns attached to a stick to insert ink into the skin — has dedicated himself to uncovering the meaning and significance of Naga tattoos.

“From 2007 to 2012, I researched extensively on Naga tattoos, and in 2013 I did my first Naga tattoo, and began practicing hand-poke and hand-tapping techniques in 2015,” he explains.

Mo is currently in Hyderabad, tattooing at Inkkraft Tattoos and Piercing as part of his ongoing tattoo tour in the country. He has a deep connection with the city, having spent five formative years studying at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Madhapur from 2004-2009. Hyderabad is one of the five cities on his current tour.

After tattooing for two decades, Mo is on a mission to build a tattoo village at a hilltop of Tengnoupal district of Manipur spread across three acres of his ancestral land. “The tattoo village that I’m building is the first of its kind in the world, which has all plants and trees used for making natural tattoo inks and healing. Soon, visitors will experience traditional Naga tattooing as well as styles from the neighbouring tribes,” the tattoo artist said.

Despite receiving praise, Mo was disheartened by the lack of financial support from his State government. Taking matters into his own hands, he is funding the project himself. Therefore, the tattoo tours are crucial as the income from his tours directly supports the building of his dream project.

Moreover, ethnic clashes in Manipur have also affected the construction of the tattoo village. Despite numerous challenges, he remains positive about the progress of work. “Building the tattoo village has gone through numerous difficulties, but once it is built it will make a statement in the world,” the 39-year-old said.

Mo’s clientele is diverse, with individuals from various countries and backgrounds visiting him for tattoos. His approach to tattooing is a unique blend of art and storytelling. Each work begins with in-depth consultations, where he guides clients through the design process, ensuring that each tattoo carries significant meaning. “I carefully craft the designs that reflect the client’s personal story while honouring the cultural symbolism of the Naga community,” he concluded.