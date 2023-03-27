Tchia: One of the finest engagement with post-colonialism

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 12:45 AM, Mon - 27 March 23

Representation, diversity, and decolonization are major areas of criticism that have plagued some of the most iconic media franchises in recent memory, as critics have hoped for diversity in characters and narratives. Tchia, an indie from Awaceb hopes to engage with all three of these dimensions as it weaves a tale of friendship, identity, and empowerment on an archipelago inspired on the South pacific territory of New Caledonia.

This is one of the finest engagement with post-colonialism in video games I have ever come across, as you set sail on Tchia’s journey to rescue her father.

A coming-of-age story, the magic in Tchia comes not from its Breath of the Wild like gliding mechanics or the unique abilities the protagonist possesses but, in her grit, ability to find allies, and enjoy food and music in times of adversity. The game’s world is an aesthetic smorgasbord and the sheer colors of the game’s sunsets leave long-lasting impressions.

Such is their effect that at times I forgot the constant overcast skies from last week. Similarly, the game’s music and songs are fantastically done and I couldn’t help but marvel at the amount of effort put in by the developers to reimagine the song’s various beats as playable sequences. Tchia gets most of the tiny details right as you soon realize that its world is very meticulously designed.

In terms of gameplay, there are many ways to play Tchia and I found my calling in the game’s unique “soul-jump” system where I often flew as a bird, swam like a dolphin, and galloped like a deer. As distances on the map vanished, I found great joy in admiring the world and getting my objectives completed. There were almost no glitches or bugs in my experience with Tchia – a first in the games I have reviewed for 2023.

There is a lot I wish to say about Tchia but I feel my words can’t do the experience justice. You have to play it to first-hand experience what it can offer. I feel, Tchia perfectly manages to combine the spirit of Holi with the sentiments of Women’s March. A must play for lovers of music and scary bedtime tales.