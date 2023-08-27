Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup

Is there an end in sight to the Microsoft Activision saga?

By Aditya Deshbandhu Updated On - 03:28 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: The last week in video games has been marked by a flurry of activity in terms of industry news. As the excitement and discussions from Gamescom begin to settle, this week’s column sheds light on three significant announcements from the past week that hold the potential to shape future gaming practices.

Foremost among these headline events is the collaboration between Microsoft and Ubisoft concerning game streaming.

Brace for CoDon Ubisoft+:

Microsoft’s proposed takeover of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker Activision Blizzard has been a developing news story since the deal was first announced in January 2022.

However, twenty months on, the deal has yet to be finalized and approved by industry regulation bodies across the world, as is often the case with multinational corporations of this size.

One major challenge in the deal’s approval has been raised by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which has blocked the merger on the potential monopoly this would have on “cloud gaming.” In essence, the CMA anticipates a monopolistic scenario in cloud gaming and game streaming due to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision.

A concern that arises from the possibility that popular games such as Call of Duty could become exclusively available through services like the Xbox Game Pass, leading to a concentration of market power.

Reactions to the CMA’s decision have been divisive among players and fans worldwide and there finally seems to be a solution in sight as Microsoft has secured a deal with Ubisoft for the streaming rights of all of Activision Blizzard’s games including Call of Duty. Ubisoft’s official press release on the matter states “These rights will further strengthen Ubisoft’s content offering through its subscription service Ubisoft+, as well as allowing Ubisoft to license streaming access of the Activision Blizzard catalogue of games, including future releases, to cloud gaming companies, service providers, and console makers.”It also additionally states that “these rights will exist in perpetuity.”

These developments carry the potential for far-reaching consequences and one significant question arises regarding the impact of these developments on Ubisoft’s own first-person shooter titles, particularly those within the Tom Clancy Universe.

Secondly, could this mean that Call of Duty and other Activision games could be made available on the PlayStation through a service like the existing Ubisoft+ classics catalogue?

WithEAFC24’s looming launch, FUTHEAD the player community platform shuts down:

EA Sports has launched an extensive promotional campaign for their upcoming football game, EAFC24, which notably breaks away from the FIFA moniker. As fans of the franchise and football await to see how much of the game would change after the split from FIFA, the announcement material indicates that EA doesn’t expect things to change too much.

New game modes have been announced on the Ultimate team front as pre-launch announcements indicate the possibility for teams to be built with both male and female athletes. On the game’s community platform front, FUTHEAD, one of the earliest communities to provide Ultimate Team updates (launched in 2011), has sadly shut down.This closure leaves players with one less avenue to speculate and plan for the upcoming EAFC season.

Sony launches the PlayStation Portal, a new handheld device:

Sony has entered the increasingly active handheld space with the introduction of the PlayStation Portal, an 8-inch handheld device priced at USD 199 (approximately Rs. 17,000). It is expected to offer a 1080p full HD gaming experience at 60 frames per second.

The device is designed to stream games from the PS5 and is set to provide an online-only experience, lacking the capability to play games locally. In other words, it won’t be suitable for use during an 8-hour flight. I can’t help but wonder if Sony has missed the plot by a bit with this one, especially considering its competitors like the Steam Deck or the ROG Ally.