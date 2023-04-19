| Tcs Emerges As Top Company Among Best Places To Work In India

TCS emerges as top company among best places to work in India

By IANS Updated On - 11:11 AM, Wed - 19 April 23

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the top company among the best places to work in India this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley, a LinkedIn report said on Wednesday.

For the first time, companies such as Dream11 (20th) and Games24x7 (24the) from esports and gaming made it to the list, which is reflective of the growing popularity of gaming and the presence of this sector.

There has been an emergence of new players, with 17 out of 25 companies debuting in the list, which demonstrates the strong momentum in India’s business ecosystem. Zepto (16th) made it to the top company list this year.

“In this uncertain environment, professionals are looking for guidance on the companies to work for that offer career growth and will set them up for long-term success. The 2023 list is filled with actionable insights and resources to help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expeer and India Managing Editor.

There has been a shift from tech companies, which dominated the list last year, with companies across financial services, oil and gas, professional services, manufacturing and gaming featuring in this year’s list.

A vast majority of the companies — 10 out of 25 — are from the financial services/banking/fintech space like Macquarie Group, HDFC Bank, Mastercard and Yubi, the list showed.

The in-demand skills that the top companies are looking for in the technology sector include artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, software testing and computer security.