TDP announces list of candidates for 9 Assembly seats, 4 Lok Sabha seats

Former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao was fielded from Cheepururpalli to fight Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana of the YSR Congress. Another former minister, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, will be contesting from Bhimili.

By ANI Published Date - 29 March 2024, 04:53 PM

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has announced its final list of candidates for nine Assembly seats (MLA), and four Lok Sabha seats (MP) on Friday.

The canididates for other Assembly seats were also anounced that includes Killu Venkata Ramesh has been fielded from Paderu (ST), Dr. Gottipati Lakshmi from Darsi, Sugavasi Subrahmanyam from Rajampet, Veerabhadra Goud from Alur, Gummanur Jairam from Guntakal, Daggupati Venkateshwara Prasad from Anantapur Urban and Kandikunta Venkata Prasad from Kadiri.

Meanwhile for the Lok Sabha elections, the party has fielded Kalisetty Appala Naidu from Vizianagaram, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole, Ambika Lakshminarayana from Anantapur and Chadipiralla Bhupesh Reddy from Kadapa.

Earlier, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jana Sena Party (JSP) sealed a seat-sharing pact in Andhra Pradesh, which has 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats.

In the assembly elections, the BJP will contest from 10 seats, the TDP from 144 seats and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) from 21 seats, as per the statement.

Earlier, the TDP was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance until 2018.

Last month, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) declared the first list of their candidates for the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.The state of Andhra Pradesh is set to hold elections on May 13 for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats. The vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.