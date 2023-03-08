TDP factions clash in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Khammam: Internal bickering in the district Telugu Desam Party unit spilled into the open on Wednesday with two groups clashing with each other at the party office here.

The supporters of former TDP MLA Katragadda Prasanna and TDP Telugu Yuvatha president Nallamalla Ranjith staged separate protests shouting slogans at each other. Earlier, during a meeting organised at the party office, a high pitched verbal clash ensued between the two factions as one of them questioned the other why their leader’s photo was not printed on the banner.

They jostled with each other for some time during which police intervened but with not much impact. They finally dispersed and staged separate protests.