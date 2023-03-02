TDP MLC Bachchula Arjunudu passes away in Vijayawada

The TDP MLC suffered heart attack in late January, after battling for life for more than a month, he breathed his last today

Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Vijayawada: Member of Legislative Council belonging to Telugu Desam Party, Bachchula Arjunudu, 65, died here on Thursday evening.

He suffered heart attack in late January and was admitted in a private hospital here. After battling for life for more than a month, he breathed his last today.

Arjunudu served as Machilipatnam municipal chairman during 2000-05 and was elected to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in 2017 in MLAs quota. His term was due to end on March 29.