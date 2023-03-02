Thursday, Mar 2, 2023
Home | Andhra Pradesh | Tdp Mlc Bachchula Arjunudu Passes Away In Vijayawada

TDP MLC Bachchula Arjunudu passes away in Vijayawada

The TDP MLC suffered heart attack in late January, after battling for life for more than a month, he breathed his last today

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 2 March 23
TDP MLC Bachchula Arjunudu passes away in Vijayawada
The TDP MLC suffered heart attack in late January, after battling for life for more than a month, he breathed his last today

Vijayawada: Member of Legislative Council belonging to Telugu Desam Party, Bachchula Arjunudu, 65, died here on Thursday evening.

He suffered heart attack in late January and was admitted in a private hospital here. After battling for life for more than a month, he breathed his last today.

Arjunudu served as Machilipatnam municipal chairman during 2000-05 and was elected to Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in 2017 in MLAs quota. His term was due to end on March 29.

 

Related News

Latest News