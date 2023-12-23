Teach for India completes 11 years in Hyderabad

In 2023, the Teach For India Hyderabad, with a team of 65 fellows and 12 staff members, collectively served 2500 students across 24 Government and budget private schools in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:38 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of its 11th anniversary, Teach for India, Hyderabad, the noted voluntary organization involved in imparting education, hosted a Leaders Week, which created a platform to showcase the impact of the fellows of the organization and also spark crucial conversations in equity in education, a press release said.

The Leaders Week event also witnessed the presence of the leaders from different sectors like education, entrepreneurship, banking sectors including Meghana Musunuri, Karun Tadepalli, Narender Kande, Emmanuel Murray, Breeze (Anisha Alla) etc.

The fellows of Teach For India, who interacted with the students are from different backgrounds including Deputy High Commissioner to AP and TS, Gareth Wynn Owen, corporate leaders from companies like Genzeon, Fujitsu, ADP, DHL, Janani Prakaash, Nikhil Chauhan, Lakshmi Boyini, Vaidehi Reddy, Sujnan Venkatesh, Satya Ambati and Adalarasan Natarajan.

“The Hyderabad chapter’s initiative was not just about leaders but about creating meaningful interactions in the educational ecosystem. Our goal was to introduce leaders from various backgrounds to our classrooms, allowing them to witness firsthand the extraordinary potential of students in government and low-budget private schools,” shared Vignesh Krishnan, the City Director for Hyderabad.