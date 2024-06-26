Harish Rao backs Gurukul teacher candidates’ protest, demands immediate resolution

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 02:00 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao extended his support to the ongoing protest by candidates for Gurukul teacher posts. On behalf of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), he demanded for an immediate resolution to the candidates’ issues.

“It’s disheartening that the current Congress government, despite its claims of being for the people, remains indifferent to the struggles of those vying for Gurukul teacher posts,” he said. He stated that repeated appeals by the candidates to the Ministers and officers, and even demonstrations at the Chief Minister’s residence, have gone unheard.

In a statement, Harish Rao said the previous BRS government established numerous Gurukul schools with the goal of providing high-quality, free residential education to children from poor, backward, and weaker sections. To address the teachers shortage and enhance educational standards, the previous administration initiated the process to fill 9,210 teacher posts in Gurukul schools across Telangana.

However, the former Minister said the current Congress government mismanaged this initiative. “The new administration has created a situation where some candidates are receiving multiple job offers, while over 2,500 teacher posts remain unfilled. This mismanagement is depriving many qualified candidates of job opportunities,” he said.

Harish Rao demanded the Satte government to act according to the Telangana High Court‘s verdict to fill these vacant posts promptly. “We demand that the government adheres to the court’s decision and ensures that these teaching positions are not left vacant. It is essential to provide justice to the candidates and address the unemployment issue,” he asserted.