Teacher community dealt lockdown head-on

The year 2020 has taught us many life lessons – an important one of them is that every storm finally passes, and in the process, makes us stronger

By | Sudeshna Mariyal | Published: 12:04 am

The pandemic and the lockdown that followed proved this adage true to its core. If there is anyone who has faced the lockdown heads-on and emerged a winner, it is the teacher community.

The neighbourhood teacher, who was at ease in her comfort zone with her chalk n talk, her teaching learning aids, her emotional bond with the students – suddenly felt lost in the world of zoom, PowerPoint slides, screen sharing, padlet and what not. So what did she do? As a true learner, she learnt the nuances of technology, aced the additional demands of the new normal, managed her work from home schedule like a pro and did all this with élan. Not only she achieved the learning objectives she had set for her students, she did this all in front of the scrutinising eyes of the parents, all thanks to lockdown.

Of course the path wasn’t easy. There were worries – about job security, about salaries, about work-life balance, about health concerns; but then, who said being teacher is an easy task? That is what makes a teacher different from others. She doesn’t pursue a profession, she pursues a vocation.

The year 2020 has taught us many life lessons – an important one of them is that every storm finally passes, and in the process, makes us stronger. A big shout out to the better, smarter, stronger community of teachers!!

“Life as a teacher begins the day you realise that you are always a learner”- says Robert John Meehan.

Sudeshna Mariyal

Principal, Pallavi Aware International School

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .