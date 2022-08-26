Teacher washed away in Penganga river in Adilabad

Representational Image A government teacher accidentally washed away in Penganga river near Dollara village in Jainath mandal on Friday. The body is yet to be traced. Police launched a search for the body, but the operation was stalled due to darkness and swelling of the river.

Jainath Inspector Naresh Kumar said the deceased teacher was Dharmender Singh (45), hailing from Adilabad town.

Dharmender Singh met a watery grave when he tried to take a dip in the river. He was not familiar with swimming and got washed away in the swirling waters of the river which received inflows due to rains in upstream areas. He was accompanied by two friends, who could not enter the river, informed police about the incident.

