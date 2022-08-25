Collector Sikta inspects Ashram school in Adilabad

Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Collector Sikta Patnaik tastes food quality by taking lunch at an Ashram school in Utnoor mandal centre on Thursday.

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik instructed officials concerned to take steps to provide better amenities to inmates of Ashram schools managed by the tribal welfare department in the district. She inspected an Ashram school in Utnoor mandal centre on Thursday.

Sikta found out facilities and quality of food being served to the inmates. She then spoke to teachers and learned about attendance and academic performance of the students. She told the officials of the school to take precautionary measures to contain seasonal diseases spreading in monsoon. She underlined the need to keep toilets, kitchen, store room and water tanks clean.

The Collector said that the students were being trained in computer literacy using various applications. She inspected the kitchen and instructed the authorities to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner every day as per the menu suggested by the department. She tasted the quality of food. She told the officials to take steps to avoid inconvenience to the pupils in staying and studying at the institution.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer K Varun Reddy, additional collector Rizwan Basha Shaik, Utnoor Tahsildar Bhojanna, headmaster Manik Rao and many other officials were present.