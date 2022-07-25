Teachers have no right to question education policy: Botsa Satyanarayana

Amaravati: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana has said that the teachers have no right to question the policy decision on education.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, he asked the teachers who said there was no need for pre-primary education, to tell him where exactly their children studied. “Are all teachers getting their children study in government schools?,” he wondered.

The reforms in education were introduced only to improve quality of education in government schools and it would take some time to get the desired results, he explained. The government was focusing on aspects such as CBSE, instruction in English medium, and digital classrooms and was also examining the issues raised by the teachers, he stated.

“Teachers and employees are part of the government. Parents have no objection whatsoever to the merger of schools but it is suspected that someone is plotting against this policy,” he alleged.

Admitting that there was a delay in release of textbooks, the minister said it was due to a stern decision taken by the school education department. Once the government finalised the syllabus and curriculum, no private school should change it, he stated, adding that in the past private schools used to combine their subjects in the printed textbooks. They should know that the examinations are held based on government syllabus although private institutions printed textbooks for commercial purposes. “Now, we have taken a decision that only government textbooks should be distributed. We are giving textbooks free of cost in government schools and for a prescribed price to private schools,” he said.