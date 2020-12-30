Team Hyderabad wins e-sports league

Skyesports League 2020 is an e-sports league based on city vs city model and it’s the 1st ever premier league for e-sports in India

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan 3-0 in the final to emerge as champions of the inaugural edition of the online Skyesports League 2020. Earlier in the semifinals, Hyderabad beat Bengaluru while Rajasthan ousted Kolkata.

Eight teams participated in the tournament. Hyderabad and Bengaluru qualified from Group B while Rajasthan and Kolkata from Group A. DeathMaker from Team Rajasthan was awarded MVP of the League.

Skyesports League 2020 is an e-sports league based on city vs city model and it’s the 1st ever premier league for e-sports in India created by Skyesports for the current hot trend game valorant.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .