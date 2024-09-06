Teaser of ‘6 Journey’ launched

While Palayam Ravi Prakash Reddy is producing this movie, Basir Aluri is the director for 6 Journey, which is ready for censor certification.

6 September 2024

Teaser of the upcoming movie ‘6 Journery’ being is being produced under the banner of Aruna Kumari Films, presented by Palayam Seshamma and Basireddy, has been launched here on Thursday. Ravi Prakash Reddy, Sameer Dutta, Tasty Teja, Pallavi, Ramya Reddy, are playing the lead roles in the movie.

Releasing the teaser of the movie, Patel Ramesh Reddy said that it was a pleasure to launch the teaser and wished the team great success. “The teaser is very good. Visuals and RR are good. I wish the film team luck,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Basir thanked to Ramesh Reddy, Venkat Reddy, and Pratap Reddy for gracing the event and added that the all off the cast has done a wonderful job in the film.

Producer Ravi Prakash Reddy said, “It is a pleasure to produce this film and act in it. Everyone was very supportive. The movie was amazing. The teaser is liked by all. Everyone will like the film too.”

Actors Sameer Dutta, Pallavi, Ramya Reddy, Avantika and Tasty Teja were all praise for their producer-cum-co-actor Ravi Prakash Reddy saying that he has acted wonderfully in the film and thanked him for giving them an opportunity to be part of the film.